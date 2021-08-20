Northern Ireland weather warning issued for thunderstorms

Latest warning comes after retailers in Belfast City Centre were affected by flash flooding

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for Northern Ireland this weekend.

Parts of Northern Ireland are set to be hit with thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours this weekend.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Friday, which comes into place from midday on Saturday until 10pm.

Areas including Belfast, Armagh and Newry are set to be affected by the thunderstorms.

It is the second thunderstorm warning in around two weeks.

Earlier this month Belfast city centre traders were left counting the cost of damage after flash flooding hit some streets.

One of the worst affected areas was Berry Street at the rear of CastleCourt Shopping Centre, where business owners said ankle-deep flood water entered their premises.

In the latest warning, the forecaster said: "Many places missing the worst, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding."

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

The Met Office has also warned that delays to train services are possible, along with some short term loss of power and other services is possible, with possible damage due to lightning strikes.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses could also occur.