Northern Ireland weather warning: Wind gusts of 70mph expected as Met Office issues yellow alert

Gusts of around 70mph could batter northern counties by the middle of the week, with a Met Office yellow warning for wind in place for Northern Ireland.

The warning comes into effect from 6pm on Wednesday and is set to be in place until Thursday evening.

The Met Office have warned the period of very strong winds could cause some disruption to travel and potential damage as a result of fallen trees and localised power cuts.

The warning is in place for northern parts of Co Antrim and Co Londonderry, with all of Scotland and parts of England also covered by the alert.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and northern Northern Ireland later on Wednesday and extend eastward to the most of Scotland and northern England overnight into Thursday.

“There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places.

“Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills of Scotland. Winds are expected to ease, initially across western areas, through Thursday afternoon and evening.”

Within the warning, the Met Office say disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services is possible, with drivers and passengers encouraged to plan their journey ahead of time and keep up to date with the latest weather conditions.

Fallen trees and some damage to buildings is also possible, while power cuts and disruption to mobile phone coverage could also occur.

Before then, the new week is expected to start relatively calm but potentially wet, with Monday bringing a cloudy day with rain spreading north across all parts of the province.

Conditions are expected to turn much drier in the afternoon. A few clouds might linger but there will be a lot of sunshine, with a maximum temperature of 8C.

In the early morning on Tuesday, a band of rain will arrive from the west, which will be followed by blustery showers. Higher ground will see some sleet and snow.

However, the early rain will soon clear with the day bright and mainly dry with just a few showers and a maximum daytime temperature of 7C.