Northern Ireland weather: Weekend heatwave to usher in hottest day of the year

Northern Ireland is set to bask in sunshine, which is expected to usher in the hottest day of the year, this weekend.

It’s predicted the mercury will soar to 25 degrees on Sunday making it the warmest day of the summer so far.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst says that record will likely be beaten on Monday when temperatures hit 27.

“High pressure is the dominant weather pattern meaning things will stay largely settled,” he explained.

“However weaker weather fronts will come toppling over.

“It could bring a little bit rain in some places but nothing to worry about.”

The meteorologist said there will be a western split on Saturday with eastern areas enjoying brighter spells for the first part of the day.

“There will be somewhat of a role reversal as we move into the afternoon,” Mr Dewhurst said.

“All that cloud in the west will make its way east and that risks bringing light drizzle.

“On the whole though everyone should see some bright sunshine.”

Temperatures are expected to build on Friday’s highs of 21 degrees, climbing to 23 – and feeling very warmer in the sunshine.

The weather expert said Sunday will remain “largely dry” and bring some bright sunshine for most.

“Despite some light winds the high pressure will bring high temperatures,” Mr Dewhurst said.

“It will most likely be the hottest day of the year so far and should reach about 24 or 25 degrees.”

It’s unlikely to stay in the record books for long though.

“Monday could see even higher temperatures - it looks like it could reach 27,” the meteorologist said.

“It will be warm and dry with plenty of sunny spells.”

Looking ahead to Tuesday however, things are set to change, which could put a dampener on the Twelfth celebrations.

“A showery band of rain is moving in from the west but it will still be as warm as 24 degrees,” Mr Dewhurst said.

Showers are expected to ease going into Wednesday which should see plenty of sunny spells.

However, temperatures will likely take a dip back down to a pleasant 22 degrees as the region escapes the worst of the heatwave expected to bring temperatures in the mid 30s to some parts of the UK.

It’s too early to reach for the sunglasses just yet though.

In the meantime, early cloud and outbreaks of patchy rain over western Scotland on Friday morning will continue sinking sink southwards into parts of Northern Ireland throughout the day.

And that could bring a risk of rain in places.