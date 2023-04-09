Northern Ireland weather: Wind warning issued for coming week

The warm spell will come to an abrupt end on Easter Monday and gales could follow in some places later next week, the Met Office has said.

A yellow warning for wind has been put in place from 3pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday across the east coast of Northern Ireland, including areas such as Belfast, Ballymena, Downpatrick and Ballymoney.

Gusts could exceed 60mph.

Forecasters are warning of travel disruption with the possibility trees could be brought down as well as possible power outages.

The weather warning has also been issued for other parts of the UK, including Wales, the Lake District, and Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland.

A band of rain will spread eastwards through NI on Easter Sunday evening, heavy at times, accompanied by strong southeasterly winds, particularly in coastal areas.

This will mostly clear around midnight with winds easing. The minimum temperature will be 3C.

Residents here can then expect a sunny morning on Monday, with rainy showers into the afternoon. The maximum temperature throughout the region will not exceed 12C.

It will be mostly dry on Tuesday until heavy rain and strong winds push up from the southwest during the afternoon, remaining unsettled on Wednesday.

The national forecaster believes the weather will improve by Thursday.

UK temperatures on Easter Sunday had been expected to top this year's record of 17.8C but instead fell just half a degree short.

The majority of NI saw a maximum temperature of around 13C on Sunday.

However, the mercury rose to 17.3C in Chertsey, Surrey - just shy of this year's record of 17.8C which was recorded in Santon Downham, Suffolk, on March 30.

Despite this the UK was still hotter than Rome, where temperatures reached 16C, for a second day in a row.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick told the PA news agency: "We were thinking this morning we would potentially get the warmest day of the year so far but we have not reached that.

"Today for most of us it has been quite a dry and bright day with sunny spells. It will generally feel cooler tomorrow.

"We do have a system out to the west bringing spells of wet weather which are currently in Northern Ireland and are just about to creep into the Western Isles.

"As that starts to move through cloud will thicken up from the west and that will spread eastwards.

"On Monday morning most of the rain will be across the South and South East and behind it there are going to be sunny spells and blustery showers.

"On Tuesday we do have quite a deep area of low pressure moving in bringing further rain in from the South West. We could see some heavy downpours.

"It will remain fairly unsettled later in the week but on Thursday it looks like the winds will begin to de-escalate."