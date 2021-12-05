Northern Ireland weather: Yellow warning for wind on Tuesday as Storm Barra set to hit island

A yellow Met Office weather warning for wind is in place throughout tomorrow , with a wet and cold week for Northern Ireland set to lie ahead.

The warning is in place for all six counties and throughout the rest of the UK, with winds of up to 70mph expected to batter exposed coastal areas.

It comes as the Irish weather service Met Eireann named the second storm this season Barra, following Arwen over a week ago.

The Irish meteorological service said Storm Barra will bring a spell of wet and very windy weather is expected to affect Ireland, possibly causing travel disruption and coastal flooding. Potential wintry conditions may also impact on travel.

Meteorologists warned there could be delays and diversions to road, rail air and ferry services between 9am and midnight tomorrow.

Storms are named when they are expected to cause a medium to high impact.

The initiative - between the British, Irish and Dutch weather services - aims to raise awareness of potentially damaging, disruptive, and life-threatening severe weather.

BBC NI’s Barra Best naturally received a few light hearted jokes on social media following the naming, with the well-known weatherman responding to one user who tweeted: “As a fellow there’s-never-anything-with-my-name-on-it-person, this has to be Christmas come early for you, make the most of it.”

The weatherman responded: "Absolutely. Hopefully now I will find mugs and key rings with my name on them from now on.”

The warning of severe wind comes just over a week after Storm Arwen, which brought widespread disruption to parts of the country and also saw the death of 40-year-old Maghera primary school principal Francis Lagan after a falling tree struck his car in Antrim.

A Met Office forecaster said: “A deep area of low pressure moving in across the UK from the Atlantic is likely to bring high winds to many parts of the UK.

“Strong winds will arrive into the west through the morning, spreading inland and reaching eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

“Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.”

Before then, today looks set to kick off the unsettled new week of weather with a wet start in the east, before some sunnier spells emerge. There are still expected to be frequent showers and these may be wintry over higher ground.

The Met Office said it will still feel cold, with highs of just 6C.

Despite the yellow warning, Wednesday will continue the windy theme, but will likely be drier, with some showers likely in the morning before things settle down going into the late afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures of around 7C are likely.

The rain showers will continue towards the end of the weekl however Thursday and Friday are likely to feel noticeably less windy.

Plenty of cloud is still expected, particularly on Thursday, with some sunny intervals breaking through on Friday.

A maximum temperature of around 6C is likely by the end of the week.