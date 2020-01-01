Northern Ireland welcomes first babies of 2020 with little Shane Tierney born to sound of New Year fireworks

Tamara Tierney from Derry with baby Shane who was born at 00.01 hrs on New Years Day at Altnagelvin Hospital weighing 8lb 2oz. Picture Martin McKeown. 01.01.20

Northern Ireland didn’t have to wait long for it’s first new arrival of 2020 and the race to be the first baby born in the new decade was won by little Shane Tierney in Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

Born to Derry mum Tamara Tierney, Shane weighed in at 8lb 2oz and arrived just seconds after the final chime of Big Ben at 12.01am.

A staff nurse at Altnagelvin, Tamara (26) hadn’t expected to be back at the hospital until Shane’s due date of January 8.

A few complications brought her in early to the maternity ward and having started the process on Monday, Tamara said she’d lost track of the days and was amazed when Shane was born to the cheering of midwives as the clocked turned past midnight.

“That’s the first I knew the New Year had arrived, right at the same time as Shane,” she said.

“To be honest, I was just so glad he was here. You get to the stage where you just want to see him arrive safely.

“Thankfully he did and he’s doing so well today.

“His dad Sean-Paul is over-the-moon too. Grandparents have all been in and my mum was there for the birth. I think she was secretly hoping Shane would hold on for an extra minute or two as midnight was getting closer.”

Just a minute later baby number two arrived at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald as new born Pixie Troupe entered the world.

The little girl, daughter of mum Keiva Troupe and dad Warren Stokes, from Bangor, held on just long enough to make a dramatic 2020 arrival at 00.02am.

Keiva Troupe with partner Warren at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald after giving birth to a baby girl named Pixie, weighing 7 pounds 13.5 ounces at 12.02 am. Pic Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Laura Small pictured at the Royal Victoria Hospital after giving birth to a baby boy named Rory weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces at 02.04am. Pic Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Lucie Berkiova from the Czech republic at the Royal Victoria Hospital after giving birth to a baby boy named Armani weighing 5 pounds 9 ounces at 08-19 am. Pic Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Mum Lisa Woods with her New Years Baby girl, Poppy who was born at 01.51AM and weighed 8 lb 13 oz at the Royal Hospital in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Feeling fresh and almost ready to introduce her latest family member to her new home, hair stylist mum Keiva said she was overjoyed as the birth took place to the sound of New Year fireworks outside the labour ward window.

“I was brought in on Monday so I thought she would have been here before now, but she seemed determined to hold on a little bit longer,” said an overjoyed Keiva.

“The labour started just before midnight so we weren’t sure if she’d be a 2019 or a 2020 arrival, but as soon as the fireworks started she decided the time was right.

“We could hear the fireworks so it was a very special moment.”

Pixie, who weighed in at 7lb 13oz, has already delighted 8-year old brother Michael and step sisters Ruby and Renae.

“Michael’s so pleased to meet her,” said Keiva.

“The rest of the family haven’t arrived yet but I’ll be expecting quite a few visitors this afternoon. Then we’ll be ready to bring Pixie home. Warren’s a little tired

“It’s been a fantastic start to the new decade for us all.

“We decided to find out early on that we were expecting a little girl to make sure we were organised, just in case she arrived before Christmas.

“But New Year’s Day was her due date and she arrived right on time.

“I’m expecting the house to be pretty busy when we get home!”

Hot on the heels of Pixie, little Jamie Porter entered the world at 12.33am at the Ulster Hospital.

The first child of mum Hannah and dad Jason, from Finaghy, Hannah says she always had a feeling her son was going to hold on to make a dramatic entry in the New Year.

“He’s a bit overdue,” she said. “He was due in December but I think he was much too comfortable in there!

“But he’s here now and it’s lovely to meet him.”

Weighing in at a healthy 7lb 11oz, little Jamie was waiting patiently for grandparents to arrive to celebrate the new year in style.

“I think I need to get my head down and sleep for a couple of days though,” said Hannah. “I’m a little bit sore, but seeing Jamie makes it all worthwhile.”

A busy start to the new decade at The Ulster Hospital continued an hour later with the third arrival of 2020 as Hillsborough woman Katy Irwin welcomed a baby boy at 1.42am.

Altnagelvin delivery suite proved to be a busy place as well, with three further arrivals.

The New Year family dramas continued when Kate Miller from Limavady gave birth to a 7lb 13oz baby boy (no name yet) at 1.52am.

Baby boy Baille O’Connor was born at 11.09am weighing 6lb 10oz.

And to round things off he was followed by little girl Faye Hasson from Derry at 11.35am weighing 8lb 11oz.

There were three further proud mums from Belfast as they welcomed new arrivals at the Royal Jubilee Maternity in the first few hours of 2020.

Mum Lisa Woods welcomed a baby girl, named Poppy at 1.51am weighing 8lb 13oz

A few minutes later Lara Small became mum to little Rory, her son born at 2.04am weighing 7lb 4oz.

And rounding off a hectic start to the New Year for the midwives, Lucie Berkiova was delighted to introduce her new baby boy.

Armani was born at 8.19am weighing 5lb 9oz.

Not to be left out, the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen welcomed little Arthur Brown. Mum Laura and dad Sean became parents at 2.44am, their little one weighing 7lb 7oz.