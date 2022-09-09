Northern Ireland will hold bittersweet memories for King Charles

Monarch has had numerous visits here but loss of godfather in Troubles is a pain he won’t forget

On November 14, 1948 he was born as the boy who would be King.

Now aged 73, he’s the man who is King Charles III, ascending to the throne on the second of is mother’s death at Balmoral on Thursday.

There have, of course, been frequent visits across the Irish Sea for the new King and they have been more regular in recent years.

Supping a pint of Guinness in Broughshane in 1999, he’s been back to the village twice since in 2013 and 2018. There was time for a scone at Ditty’s Home Bakery in Castledawson in 1994. In 1996 there was the obligatory visitor’s trip to take in the sights of the Giant’s Causeway and he arrived in style as the Royal yacht Britannia sailed into Belfast Harbour.

It’s likely he’s experienced more of the country than most of us who live here. He’s up to 39 official visits to Northern Ireland now, several more if you include dual visits to the Republic of Ireland. More than twice the number of times the Queen had made the journey.

The first visit was in 1961, August 8-9, when the young Charles and his sister Princess Anne arrived with Her Majesty the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, arriving in Carrickfergus on the two day visit which also took in Belfast and Bangor.

But it was 1979 before the heir to the throne returned, then another gap until 1987 when he was accompanied by Princess Diana.

Since 1991 visits have been almost an annual occasion.

Most recently, Charles and Camilla arrived as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

The couple arrived in March, starting four days of engagements in Cookstown and moved on to Hillsborough in Co Down, the first Royal visit since the village was awarded Royal status.

There was also a meeting at Titanic Belfast with a Ukrainian refugee who had fled her home country after the Russian invasion.

Less than a year before that visit, Charles and Camilla enjoyed a two day visit in May 2021, where they discussed centenary plans at Belfast City Hall, though it was fist pumps all round, and apologies from Prince Charles for having to refuse a handshake due to Covid restrictions.

Indeed, visits have been almost an annual occurrence, a long way removed from the years of the Troubles where security issues prevented royals from making the trip.

But perhaps the most poignant trip across the Irish Sea for Prince Charles came in 2015.

Prince Charles visited the place in the Republic of Ireland where his great-uncle Lord Mountbatten was murdered by the IRA in 1979.

It was the first time he had been to Mullaghmore in Co Sligo.

“I do wish I could come and see it,” Prince Charles wrote to Lord Mountbatten about Classiebawn Castle, his godfather’s Co Sligo summer residence. “I know I would be captivated by it.”

The letter was sent in 1979.

On visiting the site he said that the compassion shown by people there “has done much to aid the healing process”.

He said the murder of his great-uncle and three others had given him a profound understanding of how people affected by the Troubles suffered.

“At the time I could not imagine how we could come to terms with the anguish of such a deep loss, since for me Lord Mountbatten represented the grandfather I never had.

“It seemed as if the foundations of all that we held dear in life had been torn apart irreparably,” he said on his visit.

“Through this experience, I now understand in a profound way the agonies borne by so many others in these islands, of whatever faith, denomination or political tradition.”

The prince said the island of Ireland had “more than its fair share of turbulence and troubles”, and “those directly affected don’t easily forget the pain”.

“Recent years have shown us though that healing is possible, even when the heartache continues,” he said.

He also paid a visit to the Corrymeela Centre in Ballymoney during his stay.

“By our shared wounds and scars we can I hope, I pray, share healing and a friendship made all the stronger for the trials it has overcome,” he said reflecting on his journey.

“We have all suffered just too much, too many people’s loved ones have either been killed or maimed.

“Surely it is time, as I said in Sligo two days ago, that we became the subjects of our history and not its prisoners.”

Charles said Northern Ireland was seen around the world as a shining example of what can be achieved when people commit themselves to ending conflict.

“But, of course, the story is not over; there is much more still to do.”