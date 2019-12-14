Northern Ireland woman arrested in Turkey after cops seize 45 guns

A woman from Northern Ireland has been arrested for allegedly smuggling 45 weapons through Turkey.

Turkey security forces seized the cache of weapons in an anti-smuggling operation in southwestern Turkey's coastal town of Bodrum on Thursday, the Sun reports.

Turkish police stopped a UK-licensed vehicle, which was later found to have left from the Bodrum harbour area for the Greek island of Kos.

Cops found a total of 45 smuggled guns hidden in different parts of the car. It is understood the guns were enclosed in plastic and wrapped in tape.

It is thought that 15 of the weapons were hidden in the left side of the boot of the vehicle, 13 were uncovered in the rear bumper, and 17 were found in the frame around the right rear wheel.

The driver of the vehicle, a Northern Irish woman, was later arrested.

Police are still investigating the case.