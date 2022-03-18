Northern Ireland woman who paid £600 for heating oil that wasn’t delivered finally gets refund

Customer: Catherine Hughes who paid for oil that was never delivered. Credit: Liam McBurney/Razorpix

A woman who paid £600 for home heating oil that was never delivered has finally been reimbursed.

Catherine Hughes, from south Belfast, was contacted by BoilerJuice after the Belfast Telegraph reported that her order of 900 litres, which was made in February, failed to arrive.

She subsequently had to pay another firm £950 to have her tank filled or go without heating, after her oil ran out.

Now, however, the matter has been resolved, with the supplier reimbursing her in full earlier this week.

“The money was put back into my account on Tuesday,” she told this newspaper.

“I’m really happy about that but obviously the replacement order for the same amount of oil cost nearly £400 more than I was originally supposed to pay.”

Ms Hughes, who works in human resources, told how she’d been trying in vain to get in touch with the supplier after her home heating oil delivery, scheduled to arrive at the start of the following month, never came.

“I placed an order on February 24 and was told to expect it on March 1,” she said.

“When it didn’t arrive I emailed the company but I couldn’t reach anyone. Then, when my oil ran out, I had no option but to place another order with a different company. By that stage, prices had soared and I was forced to pay £950 for 900 litres.”

She added: “BoilerJuice contacted me last Saturday, which is when the article appeared in the Belfast Telegraph, they have now reimbursed me in full for the oil I didn’t get.

“They also apologised for what happened.”

BoilerJuice has been contacted for comment.

Trading Standards Service told the Belfast Telegraph that it had “received a high volume of calls” about the non-delivery of domestic home heating oil from a number of suppliers over the last week.

“The Trading Standards Service’s consumer advice helpline, Consumerline, has received a high volume of calls about price increases in domestic home heating oil and non-delivery,” said Damien Doherty.

“Most complainants allege that they have been quoted a price and paid for home heating on the day of the order and are subsequently informed that the price has increased significantly on the day of delivery.

“Consumers are then notified that they must pay the higher price or the order cancelled.”

TSS said it will be contacting domestic home heating oil retailers “brought to our attention to make them aware of their obligations under consumer protection law in relation to the sale of home heating oil and to ensure that they treat their customers fairly”.

The spokesman said that if a domestic home heating oil retailer or online broker enters into an agreement for an order of oil with an agreed price and accepts payment then it’s a legally binding contract.

“If the oil is not then delivered, this is likely to amount to a breach of contract,” said the spokesman.

“Quoting a price and taking payment on the day of order and then charging a higher price on the day of delivery is also likely to amount to a breach of contract.

“If a consumer wants to argue that there has been a breach of contract then, legally, they can pursue redress in the small claims court or contact their card provider to seek a refund or damages.”

In response to an email sent by this newspaper, BoilerJuice said: “Due to unprecedented demand in the fuel industry, we are experiencing higher than usual customer contact. We apologise in the delay. Please expect a response within the next 5-10 working days.”