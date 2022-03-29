Northern Ireland woman who was nurse in Falklands War given peace prize in Argentina

Sue Warner is presented with the Rose of Peace award by artist and sculptor Juan Carlos Pallarols

A Belfast woman who served as a nurse in the Falklands War has received a peace award during a trip to Argentina ahead of the conflict’s 40th anniversary.

Sue Warner, a Help for Heroes ambassador, was among a small UK delegation invited to Buenos Aires.

During a two-week visit she met Argentinian veterans, including nurses, and British veterans who served in the war.

Towards the end of her stay, she was contacted by the artist and sculptor Juan Carlos Pallarols who presented her with his Rose of Peace award.

Pallarols is a self-proclaimed pacifist known for crafting the presidential batons of Argentine leaders and the chalice of Pope Francis.

“It was a real surprise and honour to receive this award and it touched me deeply,” said Sue.

“Juan has devoted his life to peace and he makes the roses out of bullets and shrapnel from the war. He gives the rose to those who have worked for peace. It was touching to be a part of that.”

The Falklands War began on April 2, 1982, when Argentine troops invaded the British overseas territory which Argentina calls the Malvinas.

A British task force was sent to the area and regained control of the islands in June. Three Falklands civilians and 255 British servicemen died during the conflict, with number of Argentine dead estimated at 649.

Sue served on the hospital ship the SS Uganda during the conflict, and treated many badly wounded British and Argentinian young men.

She was 23 when the war broke out and was given just 72 hours’ notice to get her kit bag together and report for duty.

During her trip, commemorative ceremonies were held to remember those who lost their lives.

Sue, who also sings in the Help for Heroes Choir, visited the British-Argentine Hospital Británico, that has been in Buenos Aires since 1844.

“At the closing ceremony at a church called the Minor Basillica of our Lady of Lujn, we were given a guard of honour which was very touching,” she said.

Everyone held a candle to promote peace, which was particularly poignant in the light of the war in Ukraine and what everyone has been through with the pandemic.

“The atmosphere between the Argentinian and British delegations was very positive and optimistic, but there was also sadness at the loss of life and because people have had to rebuild their lives after the conflict.

“One Argentinian veteran told me that he stopped being a fighter pilot after the war and has devoted his life to being a helicopter pilot who rescues people.

“There was a lovely feeling that people had reflected and said to themselves ‘there’s a lot more to life and we must live life fully, in the best way we can’.”