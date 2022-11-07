Northern Ireland workers braced for heavy wind and rain during evening commute

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and wind for 6pm on Monday evening.

The warning will likely impact workers travelling home, with the warning in force until just before midnight.

It covers coastal areas in Co Down, including Downpatrick, Newcastle and Donaghadee.

“A band of rain and gusty winds will move east during Monday evening,” the forecast states.

“For most this will simply be a period of normal, unpleasant autumn conditions.

"However, for some a short period of very heavy rain and very strong winds is possible bringing gusts of 50-60 mph temporarily and perhaps 70mph on some exposed coasts as well as 20mm of rain within an hour.

"There is also a chance of hail and lightning in a few places as an additional hazard.”

Disruption to roads, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.

Delays are also expected to bus and train services with spray causing longer journeys for drivers.

High-sided vehicles are also at increased risk with power cuts possible.