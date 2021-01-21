Northern Ireland yellow weather alert for ice issued

Forecasters are predicting difficult travel conditions, warning of icy surfaces particularly on untreated roads and the potential for injury.

The weather warning is in place for all of Northern Ireland from 4pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

The Met Office said further showers on Thursday night will leave surfaces wet.

"As ground temperatures fall below freezing, ice is likely to form in places. Some of the showers will be wintry, especially on high ground, with 1-2 cm snow possible above 200 metres."

For the rest of Thursday, there will be frequent showers, occasionally wintry, through the day but these will become increasingly confined to the north into the afternoon, with prolonged sunny spells elsewhere.

Strong northwesterly winds around the coast. Maximum temperature is expected to be around 5 °C.

Overnight it will be largely dry and clear but still the chance of a few wintry showers in the north. Winds easing overnight. Minimum temperature of -2 °C.

For Friday there will be a mix of sunny spells and wintry showers throughout the day. Best chance of drier conditions in the southeast and a maximum temperature 2 °C.

For the weekend there will be a good deal of dry and sunny weather over the coming days but with the chance of a few wintry showers at times in the north.

The weather alert comes as the Storm Christoph hits the UK.

Thousands of properties are at risk of flooding as the storm brings “significant” rainfall across large swathes of the UK. Northern Ireland, however, has escaped the worst, although has seen persistent rain fall.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra crisis meeting on Thursday after major incidents were declared in Greater Manchester, South Yorkshire and Cheshire.