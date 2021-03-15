Northern Ireland's £115m Euromillions winner keeps coins in a jar

Northern Ireland Euromillions winner Frances Connolly has revealed she still keeps an eye on her pennies, checking how much she is paying for gas and electricity - despite a £115m windfall in 2019.

Mrs Connolly (54) and her husband Patrick (56), from Moira in Co Down, won the £115m jackpot on New Year's Day and have given more than half to charity, loved ones and those in need.

They have set up two charitable organisations, the Kathleen Graham Trust in Co Tyrone and the PFC Trust in Co Durham, England, where the couple now live.

The charities have provided PPE for frontline workers since the start of the Covid pandemic and given more than 360 computers and tablets to children.

In an interview with The Times, Mrs Connolly revealed she still maintains a sensible attitude when it comes to her finances.

"I look for a bargain everywhere I go and check the bank every month to see what I'm paying for gas and electric," she said.

"I've got a big jar with coppers and coins in it, it's a whiskey bottle, my dad gave it to me years ago. Every time it gets full, it goes to charity."

The Connollys now run three plastics firms, two making parts for NHS beds and cable trunking, among other products, while the third is a plastic furniture company. Frances grew up in a "housing estate in the middle of nowhere" near Strabane and said she never had much focus on money, even when it was in short supply.

Her first job was helping her mother knit Aran jumpers for a company when she was nine years old, working from when she came home from school each day until around 11pm. She then worked in a friend's handbag shop on Saturdays when she was around 14, before getting a job in a hotel which she kept until she left home to attend university.

"In terms of money, we didn't feel [wealthy] until we won the lottery, but I've always felt wealthy in other ways. Even when I was working those very long hours as a kid, I was having a blast," she said.

"Life is what you make of it, it really is. I have this philosophy: if you've got to do it, why don't you just enjoy it? I'm from a very poor neighbourhood, but I never felt that way. We never really wanted for anything when we were kids."