Northern Ireland’s air ambulance back in the air

The medical crew had been training to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Northern Ireland’s air ambulance has resumed flights responding to emergencies across the region.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEM) was stood down earlier this month to allow its clinical staff to take part in training to assist with the expected surge of coronavirus patients requiring critical care.

Having finished their training, staff have returned to the HEM to continue the service supporting the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service on the ground.

They are again responding to serious trauma involving road crashes, farming and industrial accidents, as well as supporting land ambulances attending other critical medical emergencies.

Health minister Robin Swann welcomed the resumption of the service.

“I very much welcome the fact that the air ambulance is once again responding to emergency calls,” he said.

“My thanks go to the charity and its staff for the vital contribution they have made and are continuing to make.”

The service has been in operation since 2017 following years of campaigning and a major fundraising effort in memory of the late Dr John Hinds who had pressed for it.