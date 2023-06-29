Northern Ireland’s Attorney General orders fresh inquest over murder of nationalist Patsy Kelly

Northern Ireland’s Attorney General has confirmed a fresh inquest will be held into the death of Patsy Kelly.

Dame Brenda King confirmed the decision on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Kelly, 35, was shot dead after being abducted on his way home from work at a pub in Trillick, Co Tyrone in July 1974.

The independent nationalist councillor’s body was found weeks later in a Co Fermanagh lake. No-one has ever been convicted of his murder.

Earlier this year a Police Ombudsman report identified inadequacies in the RUC investigation into the killing and found evidence of collusive behaviour.

Although loyalists claimed responsibility, the victim’s family suspect soldiers from the Ulster Defence Regiment were involved.

On Monday Dame Brenda confirmed she planned to review her previous decision not to order a fresh inquest and confirmed she would make a determination by the end of the week.

Mr Kelly’s widow, Teresa, launched judicial review proceedings in May after the Attorney General denied their request for a fresh tribunal into his death.