Northern Ireland’s driest day in spring 2022 predicted

Beach-goers enjoying the warm weather at Portrush in Co Antrim last summer. (Credit: Margaret McLaughlin)

The driest day in Northern Ireland this spring has been predicted for April, with June expected to be the sunniest month across the UK, according to a national garden retailer.

It follows analysis of 50 years’ worth of Met Office archives.

Based on that data, homeware store Robert Dyas has determined that April 18 will be the driest day for Northern Ireland this season.

Its findings also forecasted that March 16 will be the first day people here can plan to get out and enjoy some warm weather in the garden.

Just a week beforehand, the wettest spring day is thought to come on March 9.

With less than a month to go until better weather fully kicks in, members of the public appear to be more than ready for some sunshine and blue skies, following recent bouts of snow and three successive storms in seven days.

Read more Snow arrives in Northern Ireland: Ice warning to continue into Friday morning

Google searches for outdoor dining have increased by 650% in the past month alone, with specific breakout searches for outdoor furniture.

For the rest of the UK generally, Robert Dyas believes March 13 to be the optimal day nationally for dry weather.

With an average of just 2.01mm of rain since 1970 - it’s the driest day in March, so you'll be unlikely to get caught in a downpour.

Since 1970, April 19 has been consistently the driest day throughout NI, Scotland, England and Wales, with an average of just 1.44mm of rainfall.

If you're looking to plan your sunbathing dates in advance, Robert Dyas' research suggests leaving June 29 free.

With an average of just 1.71mm of rain recorded, it boasts the lowest rainfall of the summer months.