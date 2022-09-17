Northern Ireland’s ‘first Christmas tree of 2022’ spotted in Co Tyrone: ‘It’s the talk of the town’

A Co Tyrone pharmacy has displayed what could be Northern Ireland’s first Christmas tree of the year.

McKeever’s Chemist in Aughnacloy has had Christmas decorations up since September 5 – beating its own record of September 29 set last year.

Far from trying to beat their previous record, however, McKeever's worker Carmel Hayde said there was a much different reason for the tree being up early – “I’m away on my holidays!”

According to staff, people have come from as far as Dublin to view the tree.

Carmel explained that the closer it gets to Halloween and Christmas, the busier the shop gets.

She didn’t want to do it after her holiday when the shop would be too busy, adding: "We thought, get it up!"

Of the public’s reaction to tree, she said: "Some people come into the shop and they say no way!’

However, others travel from as far as Donegal and Dublin to see the tree.

Carmel said that she believes this is because "there’s too much doom and gloom and people need a little bit of a lift."

The shop currently has one window devoted to Christmas and a separate one for Halloween.

The Christmas window features a white coloured tree, fully decorated, with three white Santas. It also features six similarly-styled elves.

Locals said they were startled by the appearance of the Christmas tree in the last fortnight.

One said: "I had shopping in Aughnacloy during the week - it was a typical late summer's afternoon, the sun was out - and it was quite surreal to see festive decorations in the window.

"It has been the talk of the town - my friend didn't believe me when I said, and insisted I sent a photo.

"It is quite amusing - we all say Christmas seems to get earlier and earlier each year, but Christmas trees in the first fortnight of September is surprising."

According to locals, the store is noted for having early festive displays.

Traditionally, Christmas trees are put up on the first day of the Advent Calendar, which is November 27 this year.