Northern Ireland’s first Commissioner for victims of crime starts new role

Northern Ireland’s first ever commissioner for victims of crime has promised to provide a voice for those affected.

Starting her first day in the office, the Commissioner Designate Geraldine Hanna said she hoped to achieve “meaningful change” by taking the time to listen.

"I am delighted to have been appointed as the first Commissioner Designate for victims of all types of crime in Northern Ireland,” she said.

"I intend to listen to victims by capturing their lived experiences and using this as evidence to drive meaningful change.

"I recognise that victims’ needs are complex and the impact of crime on people’s lives is far-reaching and requires support from a range of other sectors and government departments. I intend to work with all relevant departments and agencies to ensure that victims’ needs are front and centre to the provision and development of services and policies.”

As part of her new role, she added that she would strive to make sure victims received the treatments and entitlements they deserved by identifying good practice and highlighting where adherence to the Victim Charter needs to improve.

Among the new role’s functions will be providing a voice for all victims of crime, reviewing the effectiveness of the law, direct and monitor complaints as well as undertaking research.

Ms Hanna has previously served as the Chief Executive of Victim Support NI since 2015, a leading charity providing support to victims of all crime across Northern Ireland.

With over 21 years’ experience in the victim’s sector, she has also been credited as the driving forced behind establishing Victim Support NI’s Witness service in all criminal courts.

She also helped to introduce the role of Independent Sexual Violence Advocates for adultrs and children to the region.