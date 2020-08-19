Northern Ireland’s first jury trial since lockdown takes place in Belfast

Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed the move, describing jury trials as ‘one of the cornerstones of our justice system’.

Justice Minister Naomi Long has welcomed the first jury trial to take place in Northern Ireland since lockdown.

The first jury trial in Northern Ireland since the coronavirus lockdown has taken place in Belfast.

The trial took place at Laganside Courts ahead of plans to open five more Crown Court venues across the region by the end of September.

Covid precautions included the use of two courtrooms – one for hearings and another for jury deliberation – hand sanitiser stations at all entry points, mandatory face coverings in public areas and physical distancing.

Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed the move, describing jury trials as “one of the cornerstones of our justice system”.

“It is a hugely significant step that we are now in a position to accommodate them again,” she said.

“At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown restrictions, it was logistically impossible to hold jury trials.

“I recognise this will have been hugely frustrating and distressing for those who have been awaiting the outcome of cases. I want to reassure those impacted that everything possible has been done to get jury trials up and running in the safest and most efficient way possible.”

Ms Long emphasised that court business has continued remotely throughout lockdown, using video technology

As lockdown measures have been eased, Ms Long said from August 24, courts will operate from 12 venues dealing with criminal, civil and family cases.

“There will be capacity for 18 magistrates’ courts, with other courtrooms being used for Crown Court, County Court, coroners and tribunal business,” she said.

“Courts will continue to undertake as much business as possible remotely but the increased capacity will facilitate a move away from urgent and agreed business only to a focus on case progression and disposal.

“A huge amount of work has gone into getting this far and I want to thank everyone in our courts and tribunals, the judiciary and across the legal profession and the wider justice family who have worked hard throughout lockdown to ensure the process of justice did not grind to a halt and continued to be delivered throughout this health crisis.”