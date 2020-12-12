Northern Ireland's first religious same-sex wedding taking place today

Northern Ireland's first ever religious same-sex marriage will take place in Co Antrim today, following legislation introduced in July.

Same-sex marriage has been legally recognised here since January but did not extend to ceremonies in churches or religious bodies.

There are exemptions and protections for religious bodies that do not wish to conduct same-sex marriages.

The Northern Ireland Office carried out a consultation on extending same-sex marriages to religious ceremonies and the new regulations, which have been in force from September 1, were based on its results.

Pastor Steve Ames from Harbour Faith Community will be officiating today's first same-sex religious ceremony.

The Carrickfergus church previously campaigned for same-sex marriage here and Mr Ames said it has been a "long road" to get to this point.

"Not a lot of people realise that there are a number of ministers and faith communities who do support the rights of LGBT folk to marry," he explained.

"We always have, we just haven't been heard from much so for us we have been part of the campaign to see this moment happen and we're excited.

"To be honest, due credit should go to the Love Equality campaign. They're the ones who put in a lot of the time and a lot of the work to push ahead to get us these changes.

"We are very grateful for all the work they have done on behalf of civil marriages and religious marriages."

Mr Ames said the couple who are getting married today are "very excited" and have been looking forward to this day for a long time.

"I've known many couples over the years who have been looking forward to the opportunity to marry," he continued.

"They have found it just absurd that they've had to wait so long for this moment to arrive.

"We're excited and I'm definitely excited to see that it's happening.

"Our own scriptures tell us that, 'Anyone who loves has been born of God and knows God', 1 John 4:7.

"So when any two people stand in front of a room full of witnesses and publicly commit their lives to each other in love, then that is a sacred moment and the church should celebrate it as such."

Mr Ames added that he finds the distinction between civil and religious marriages a "bit arbitrary" as many couples, same-sex or otherwise, may just want a brief mention of their faith in the ceremony.

"A lot of couples aren't either completely anti-religious or completely religious, they're often somewhere in the middle so a couple doesn't necessarily have to be avid church goers to want a religious marriage," he said.

"It may just be that part of their extended family is connected to the church or if they aren't part of the established church scene and have their own personal faith, they may just want a small nod to faith during the ceremony.

"I'm more than happy to provide that service to people whether they're same sex couples or opposite sex couples."