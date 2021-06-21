Northern Ireland’s glorious weather to continue, says Met Office

But wet forecast for solstice at Stonehenge

Forget your brolly — it’s going to be a bright, sunshiny day.

While onlookers planning to see the sun rise at Stonehenge today on the summer solstice were warned to expect rain, things are looking a lot brighter in Northern Ireland.

Forecasters expect it to stay dry, with temperatures between 14 and 17C, although some areas will feel a cool, northerly breeze.

The dry spell will be interrupted by a few midweek rain showers, but the sun should return to these shores in time for the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Met Office told the Belfast Telegraph that we’ll start the week with plenty of sun.

“Monday will be a bright and sunny day in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“That will prevail going into Tuesday, with it remaining quite dry, although there will be some cloud around by Tuesday afternoon.”

A car and cyclists pass on a flooded road near Swallowfield, Berkshire

Although the Met Office said it will “turn a little bit more unsettled during the midweek period”, the weather will improve rapidly.

“On Wednesday and Thursday there is a risk of spells of rain or showers before it turns somewhat drier on Friday,” said the spokesman.

“There will be a lot of fine, dry weather around although there is a small chance of encountering a shower during next weekend.”

The annual gathering at the ancient stone circle in Wiltshire was cancelled for the second year running after the government delayed the next stage of lockdown easing.

But the sunset and sunrise at the prehistoric monument was due to be live-streamed by English Heritage; last year’s event was viewed by 3.6m people.

Normally between 7,000 and 30,000 people would gather to watch the sunrise over the stones on the longest day of the year.

But Met Office forecasters warned that the sunrise will be mired in cloud with the prospect of rain arriving in the early hours.

The summer solstice, also known as festival solstice or midsummer, occurs when one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. It happens twice yearly, once in each hemisphere.

In the northern hemisphere, the summer solstice, or longest day of the year, takes place between June 20 and 22 each year.

This year it falls on Monday, June 21 when the UK will enjoy 16 hours and 38 minutes of daylight. The sun will rise at 4.52am and set at 9.26pm.

The solstice officially marks the beginning of the astronomical summer, which ends when the autumn equinox falls on September 22.

Day and night will be at almost equal length on this day, as the sun crosses the celestial equator and moves southward into the northern hemisphere.

The solstice actually signals the moment the sun’s path stops moving northward in the sky, and the start of days becoming steadily shorter as the slow march towards winter begins.

However, we won’t notice the days becoming shorter for a while. The shortest day of the year isn’t until Monday, December 21, known as the winter solstice; it lasts for 7 hours and 50 minutes in Britain, which is 8 hours, 48 minutes shorter than the June solstice.