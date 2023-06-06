‘Northern Ireland’s justice system is not fit for purpose’ – Victims of crime commissioner

The victims of crime commissioner designate has suggested that Northern Ireland’s justice system is ‘not fit for purpose’ in a new BBC NI Spotlight programme released today.

Geraldine Hanna became Northern Ireland’s first ever commissioner for victims of crime last summer.

She said "people talk about the health service being broken, I think our justice system is not far off".

"Anecdotally from victims and police, I have heard of examples being given where the victim has maybe said that delay has impacted on their decision to withdraw (from a case),” she continued.

"For me, when the people who are going through it are coming away saying they wouldn't report it [a crime] again and when we see an increase in that, that for me is a sign that the system is not fit for purpose.”

On Monday, a report by the Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland (CJINI) warned that victims are being failed by long delays to court cases.

On average, criminal cases take twice as long to finish here, compared to England and Wales.

It is having a detrimental impact on victims’ mental health, says Antrim man Dean Kane, who last month revealed to the Belfast Telegraph that his nine-year wait for justice ‘almost as bad’ as the child cruelty he suffered at the hands of his parents.

The CJINI report found that 54% of PSNI evidence files were not up to the appropriate required standards for crown court and noted that this "poor quality" continued to contribute to delays.

It was a similar figure for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Police and prosecutors told Spotlight they have been working together to address delays, and both say budget cuts and disruption caused by the pandemic have slowed cases down.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, former justice minister Naomi Long said the situation is “completely unacceptable” and that during her tenure, one of her main priorities was trying to tackle the delays.

"We actually saw some progress in that in the first quarter of 2020,” she said.

"We could see some of the impacts of changes made in previous administration starting to feed through.

“However, when the Covid pandemic hit, the courts were closed for around three months. We got them reopened as quickly as possible, but there then was a backlog to work through.

"Unfortunately, the resource we needed for Covid recovery was not forthcoming from the Executive and so everyone within the justice system recognised it was an issue.”

The Alliance Party leader continued: "It has a genuine impact on victims, but also on the wider community who start to lose confidence within the system.

"It’s something that I raised many times. I don’t think people fully recognise the crisis that justice faces.”

Ms Long noted that the courts, PPS and PSNI are all independent to each other and to the Department of Justice.

She said she strongly opposed the draft budget when it was most recently proposed as “justice was the main loser”.

Ms Long further said that reform, legislation and money will be needed to resolve the problems NI’s justice system is facing, but she added that this cannot be done without a functioning Executive.

“Justice has been doing more with less for the past 12 years, but you can’t do more with less and less progressively.

"The problem that we’re in now is that the crisis we face does require resource in order to be able to turn it around and we don’t have that resource.

"Just as our health service cannot function without reform and money, our justice system needs both reform and money. Justice has been reformed extensively by my predecessors and myself… but money becomes a key issue at some point.”

SDLP justice spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin said it is “deeply worrying that in the recent CJINI report, the inspectors have been forced to reiterate recommendations made in the 2015 inspection, suggesting that progress has been unacceptably slow in dealing with these issues”.

“We must explore all possible avenues to address the problems in the system. Although it is true that the PSNI and PPS are operationally independent, I believe that the challenges that the system faces should be at the top of the agenda for any incoming minister to deal with,” she continued.

"The report from Criminal Justice Inspection NI makes it clear that the Criminal Justice Board, which is chaired by the Minister, must set a clear vision and strategy for how to deal with the challenges regarding file quality, disclosure and case progression and the Board must own and drive this improvement process in a strategic and joined-up way.”

Spotlight: The Price of Justice is available to watch on the on BBC iPlayer and will be broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:40 BST on Tuesday