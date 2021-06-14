Northern Ireland’s lockdown-weary sun-seekers flock for coast to bask in heat

Nandini Italiya, Papal Dadhania and Jiana Patel at Ormeau bowling club in Belfast taking part in the Eden Project's The Big Lunch

Scenes along the packed Portrush strand in Co Antrim on Sunday

Local holiday hotspots came under pressure yesterday as sun-seekers headed for the coast on one of the warmest days of the year.

With Covid rules relaxed, visitors thronged the north coast and thousands hit the beaches to take advantage of the fine summer weather that’s set to continue well into next week.

At Murlough Bay the PSNI had to divert heavy traffic away from the beauty spot for several hours after a three-vehicle crash on Dundrum Road closed access to the popular Co Down beach.

Portrush Strand was packed with excited holidaymakers, while at nearby Castlerock Beach thrilled children watched as a giant blue octopus kite took to the air over the dunes.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough councillor Norman Hillis, who runs a business in Portrush, said it was great to see people out enjoying themselves again in the sunshine.

“Since lockdown has eased there’s been a lot more people in the town, especially since the cafés, guesthouses and restaurants are all open,” he explained.

“But, needless to say, the good weather has played a great part in it. It’s helped business no end.

“Considering that retailers have been shut since Boxing day — that’s five months — it’s been a major relief to be open again and see people relaxed, enjoying the beaches and the social life to the full, all in good humour and socially distanced. It’s great to see it!”

The spell of good weather is not over yet, according to the UK Met Office.

While southern and central England faces a yellow warning for thunderstorms from Wednesday, Northern Ireland is set for another spell of fine summery weather this week, according to forecaster Martin Bowles,

“It’s looking good,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“There’ll be a little cloud and rain during the nights, but they will pass over very quickly.

“Temperatures will be a little cooler on Monday despite the fact that there’s been little rain and not much cloud, reaching around 17C in Belfast.

“Tuesday will also have a good start, with plenty of sunshine. It’ll be mainly dry and bright.

“There will be some rain spreading to the west late in the day and overnight, before clearing eastwards on Wednesday.

“Thereafter, showers and brighter spells are a real possibility.”

Thursday will be just a little cooler, but still warm and summery.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in central and southern England for midweek, after a build-up of heat and humidity in recent days.

“But we’re not expecting any of those storms to reach Northern Ireland,” Mr Bowles added.

“It’s quite unlikely. It’ll be a pleasant, summery week.”

Temperatures here are running slightly below the average, he said, with minimum temperatures reaching around 12C.

Fresh winds in coastal areas will also help keep things cool for beach-goers.