Northern Ireland’s lowest earning households ‘left with just £19 a week’ after bills

The figures have been released by the Consumer Council

Northern Ireland’s lowest earning households have just £19 a week to spend after bills and living expenses, the Consumer Council has said.

The latest Northern Ireland Household Expenditure Tracker reveals the lowest earning households have seen discretionary income fall by almost half (47.2%) over the last year from £35.25 to £18.63.

It’s the seventh consecutive discretionary income fall since January 2021.

The figures also reveal households saw their weekly income after tax rise by only £3 (1.3%), while weekly spending on basic goods increased by £5.18 (2.4%).

Lowest earing homeowners in Northern Ireland also spent 54% of their total basic spending on rent, energy, food and transport.

“Between October to December 2022, the lowest earning households in Northern Ireland continued to be disproportionately impacted by changes in inflation, interest rates and the cost of living,” said Anne-Marie Murphy, Director of Strategy & Emerging Markets at the Consumer Council.

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for an 11th consecutive time in March. Its Monetary Policy Committee set the rate at 4.25%.

“With each publication of our NI Household Expenditure Tracker, we continue to see a decline in discretionary income for Northern Ireland’s lowest earning households," continued Ms Murphy.

"What they have left to spend has dropped by another 10% this quarter at a time when essentials like food were increasing. These hardest hit households were the only income group to see a drop in their spending power.

“For those who are struggling to pay their bills, the Consumer Council offers a variety of help, support and advice to help consumers understand ways to save money, shop around, and what options are available.”