Northern Ireland's natural beauty helps boost region's reputation, report finds

Tourist attractions such as the Giants Causeway in Northern Ireland have helped boost the regions reputation.

Northern Ireland's "natural beauty" was a key factor in maintaining Northern Ireland's global reputation, a major survey has found.

Products from the country as well as Northern Ireland's digital exposure - that is websites featuring the region - also "significantly" contributed to its reputation.

However, the perception of Northern Ireland being a welcoming place declined in the past 12 months.

The findings were reported in the Anholt Ipsos Nation Brands Index (NBI) for 2019 which gauges the perception of Northern Ireland around the world.

The NBI looks at the broad international reputation of 50 nations on their national competence in exports, governance, culture, people, tourism, immigration and investment.

For 2019, 20,000 online surveys were completed in 20 countries, with at least 1,000 people taking part in each country.

It found Northern Ireland’s international reputation remained stable, achieving a mid-level ranking of 22 out of 50.

Overall it scored 59.38 out of 100 for reputation which was the highest score achieved since NI's inclusion in 2016.

Those who stated they previously visited Northern Ireland for holiday and/or business - or had bought products or visited websites on NI - gave significantly higher scores, the report's authors found.

The UK, France and India rated Northern Ireland the highest, while Egypt and Japan were the least impressed.

Surprisingly the category of governance received the highest ranking - despite Northern Ireland having no devolved administration for the past three years. Culture had the lowest ranking.

Tourist attractions were influential with "natural beauty" getting the highest score. Sports scored the lowest, as too did exports, which is similar to previous years.

The report authors found notable changes in their findings compared to previous years.

The single largest increase was Egypt’s perception of “sports” and “cultural heritage” (both up 15 places). The largest decrease was Turkey’s perception of NI being “welcoming” (dropping 14 places).