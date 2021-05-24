Northern Ireland’s oldest library turns the page on 250 years

Celebrations planned to mark anniversary

A series of special events are planned to mark the 250th anniversary of one of Northern Ireland’s most famous libraries.

The renowned Armagh Robinson Library, which reopens on Monday after the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, is celebrating the landmark with a “silver and gold” exhibition and other commemorative events.

The oldest public library in Northern Ireland, it was built in 1771 by Archbishop Richard Robinson, the polymath 18th century Church of Ireland Primate who created many of the Primatial City’s best known buildings.

It is situated beside the Church of Ireland Cathedral, where Robinson’s remains are interred in the crypt.

Carol Conlin, the assistant keeper of the library, said: “The opening exhibition will carry books on the subjects of gold and silver which were donated by the Archbishop, and a silver medal which commemorates the establishment of the library will also be on display.

“In Robinson’s will he left his large collection of coins, medals and gems and prints, as well as his books, to the library, which he decreed should be open to the public, and also used as a university library.”

One of the outstanding features of the library is Dean Jonathan Swift’s personal copy of the first edition of his famous Gulliver’s Travels, with his handwritten corrections. There were printing changes made by the publisher in the original edition, without consulting the author.

Swift was furious about not having been consulted, and when he had finished all his corrections, he brought them to another publisher to have a fresh edition printed.

Among the 8,000 or so visitors to the library each year are many Japanese tourists keen to check Swift’s references to Japan in Gulliver’s Travels.

Ms Conlin said “They are delighted to be here in the library and to see for themselves the original edition with references to their home country.”

Distinguished visitors to the library have included the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Irish President, Michael D Higgins. Overall the library contains some 45,000 books on theology, philosophy, classic and modern literature, medicine and law and many other subjects, as well as coins, sculptures and 18th century fine art.

There is also a 1614 book written by Sir Walter Raleigh, and an edition of the 1611 Geneva Bible known as “the Breeches Bible.”

The library director Dr Robert Whan said: “In essence the library is a unique record of the cultural and social history of 18th century Ireland, and it reflects the changing intellectual climate of Europe since 1500.

“It is open to everyone and above the public entrance is a welcoming message in Greek, chosen by Archbishop Robinson. When translated it means ‘The Healing Place of the Soul’. I think that this sums it up.”

The Dean of Armagh, the Very Reverend Shane Forster, who is also keeper of the library, said: “Archbishop Robinson established and then gave the library as a gift to the people of Armagh and to the public in general.

“We are keen to make people realise that they can come here and share these rich treasures which have been enjoyed by generation after generation of people from all backgrounds down the ages. “It is not just for the great and the good — everyone is welcome here.”