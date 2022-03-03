Northern Ireland’s only nuclear bunker taken off the market over safety concerns

A nuclear bunker in Ballymena that was put on the market for £575,000 in 2016 has never been sold, it can be revealed.

The 46,000 sqft site was first made operational in 1990 and designed to hold 235 people, such as Northern Ireland’s VIPs, in the event of a nuclear strike.

Following an enquiry from the Belfast Telegraph, the Executive Office said: “The Regional Government HQ Bunker at Ballymena was placed on the open market during February 2016 for £575,000. However, it was withdrawn from sale due to health and safety issues at the site. The Executive Office is not responsible for any other bunkers in Northern Ireland.”

The running costs of maintaining the site are unknown, and the Executive Office has since been asked to clarify.

Northern Ireland also has over 50 smaller monitoring stations, a network of smaller bunkers that were designed to monitor the impact of any nuclear strike on Northern Ireland. Elsewhere across the province, there is also a larger network of defence heritage sites.

Many of the 20th century defensive structures are scattered around the countryside and coast. They include training trenches, gun and searchlight emplacements, pillboxes, observation posts, airfields, harbours, naval and flying boat bases and air raid shelters.

According to information listed by the Department for Communities, the majority of the sites are derelict, some have been reused or altered, and others are in a state of decay or have been demolished.

Work to conserve the defence heritage is carried out by the Historic Environment Division along with local councils, heritage bodies and community groups.

One example is the Grey Point Fort in Crawfordsburn Country Park in Co Down, which has been managed by Stormont since 1971.

Recognised as a historic monument in state care in 2010, the fort was in use in both the First and Second World Wars to protect Belfast Lough from potential naval attacks.