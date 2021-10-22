Northern Ireland’s political leaders send best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen

The monarch had to spend a night in hospital earlier this week

Leader of the Alliance Party, Naomi Long, attending a service to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland at St Patrick's Cathedral in Armagh Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Doug Beattie, UUP leader, attends a service of 'Reflection & Hope' to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland at Saint Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the service of ‘Reflection and Hope’ to mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff, on Thursday October 14. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have sent well wishes to the Queen after it emerged Her Majesty had to spend a night in hospital earlier this week.

The illness meant the Queen was unable to attend Thursday’s service in Armagh marking the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Read more Are we asking too much of the Queen?

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, UUP’s Doug Beattie, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and the TUV’s Jim Allister have all sent messages of support for Her Majesty.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen will carry out light duties as she continues to rest following her Wednesday night stay in hospital for “preliminary investigations”, it is understood.

The 95-year-old monarch, who was ordered to rest by doctors and advised to miss her scheduled trip to Northern Ireland, is now staying at her Windsor Castle home and is said to remain in “good spirits”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he hopes it’s not too long before the Queen pays another visit to her residence at Hillsborough Castle.

“Her Majesty the Queen is held in the highest esteem by the people from right across the community in Northern Ireland. I look forward to welcoming her back to Northern Ireland in the future, particularly to her visiting Royal Hillsborough.

“She will continue to be in the thoughts of everyone here as she returns to full strength,” he said.

Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Doug Beattie MC MLA added: “On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I would like to extend my best wishes to Her Majesty for a full and swift recovery.

“The Queen has been a tower of strength and an inspiration to the entire United Kingdom as our Head of State for almost 70 years,” he said.

“Her immense energy and renowned sense of duty mean that even at the age of 95, The Queen has a very punishing schedule.

“I trust that she will now get some rest and recuperation and be restored to full health and strength as soon as possible.”

His thoughts were echoed by Alliance Party leader Naomi Long.

“I was sorry to hear Her Majesty the Queen had been unwell and spent a night in hospital,” the Justice Minister said.

“I send her every best wish for a speedy recovery and hope she is soon restored to full health.”

TUV leader Jim Allister also sent his well wishes.

“I was saddened to learn of Her Majesty’s ill health,” the North Antrim MLA said.

“Like many across the UK, Commonwealth and indeed the world, I will be praying that she makes a full and speedy recovery,” he said.

“Having given our nation almost 70 years of service, any period of ill health she suffers is concerning to many but it is good to know that she is now out of hospital and I trust that she will soon be able to resume the official duties which she has performed with such grace and dignity for so long.”

The Queen’s short period at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London was kept a secret by Buckingham Palace.

It is understood the Queen was due to stay for only a short period while seen by specialists. The overnight admittance was said to be for “practical reasons”.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, before the Queen was admitted to hospital that afternoon, announced the cancellation of her two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

The Palace said: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days”, and added she was “disappointed” at not being able to travel but sent her “warmest good wishes” to the people of Northern Ireland.

Earlier this month, The Queen has been seen using a walking stick for support for the first time as she attended a service to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey.

She had previously been seen using a walking stick in 2003 and 2004 after a knee operation, but it is thought to be the first time she has used one for comfort and not for a specific medical reason.

The Queen has continued to carry out a hectic schedule of public duties until this week following the death of her husband, HRH The Prince Philip, in April.