Northern Ireland’s relationship with Republic of Ireland ‘never been as bad’ says Edwin Poots

The incoming DUP leader Edwin Poots says relationships between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland “have never been worse”.

Mr Poots made the remarks during an interview with RTE News in which he described the “fundamental damage” that the Northern Ireland Protocol had caused to North-South relations.

The protocol, which was incorporated into the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to help avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, has caused significant tension within the unionist community.

The new DUP leader has said he is committed to removing the protocol, describing it as “hugely damaging”.

The UK and EU are currently at loggerheads on efforts to reduce some of the bureaucracy the arrangements have created on the movement of goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

Mr Poots told RTE News he was someone who “has a record of working North-South", describing his decision while health minister to move children’s cardiac surgery services to Dublin.

“I want to say this, our relationships have never been worse,” he said.

“I don’t want it to be that way, but it can only be remedied and fixed by the Irish Government actually reflecting on what has happened and helping us to fix the problem that has been created.

“I want good relations with my neighbours in the Irish Republic.

“We really need politicians in the Republic of Ireland to step up to the plate, recognise that there is an issue, recognise that some of them played a very significant part in creating that issue and seek to identify a solution to it.”

A British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference is scheduled to take place in June in what would be the first formal summit on Northern Ireland in two years.

Mr Poots did not confirm if his party would attend the meeting but added he hoped to meet the Irish government in advance.

“There has been fundamental damage done to the Belfast agreement on the east-west side we need to resolve that. The Irish Government have had a major role in the damage that has been done to that relationship and consequently they have a major role in the fixing of that,” he added.

Meanwhile, outgoing DUP leader Arlene Foster is set to meet Boris Johnson for the final time in her role as Northern Ireland’s First Minister.

According to the BBC, Mrs Foster will meet the Prime Minister in Downing Street on Thursday.

It is thought the meeting has been organised for some time.

Mrs Foster is due to step down as DUP leader on 28 May and end her tenure as first minister at the end of June.

The meeting between the leaders is expected to focus on the difficulties around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

After the meeting she will remain in London to remotely chair Thursday's weekly Executive meeting.