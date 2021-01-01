Northern Ireland's roads claim 56 lives for second year in a row

There were 56 deaths on Northern Ireland's roads over the past year - the joint third lowest total since records began.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon issued the statistics as she reminded drivers and pedestrians that we all have an individual responsibility to take extra care as we share the roads.

This is the second year in a row there have been 56 road fatalities, with 55 in 2018 and 2010.

However, pandemic restrictions meant less traffic on roads this year.

Three children aged under 16 died on roads here in 2020 - two more than in 2019 and the same as in 2018.

The worst months for road fatalities this year were January and July, which saw eight people killed in each.

This year's deaths included six pedestrians, 26 drivers, nine passengers, four cyclists, eight motorcyclists, one pillion passenger and two other road users.

The lowest figure of 48 deaths was recorded in 2012.

A total of 492 people were seriously injured up until the end of October - a decrease from 652 for the same period in 2019. A final total will not be confirmed by PSNI until the coming spring.

Offering her sympathy to those who lost loved ones, Ms Mallon said: "I am very aware that too many people have tragically died on our roads in 2020, with many more seriously injured. The minister said that "2020 has been an unusual year due to the global pandemic".

"It is disheartening that, with less traffic on the roads during the year, the same number of deaths have still occurred compared to 2019," she said.

"Evidence shows that most road deaths are avoidable, as more than nine in 10 deaths and serious injuries are due to human error. However we choose to travel, we each have a responsibility to ourselves and others to do so safely. If we all take that extra second on our journey to consider our actions as we walk, ride or drive, we could see a further reduction in the number of people being killed or seriously injured."

A total 15,078 people have lost their lives roads here since records began in 1931.

Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said: "Despite the downward trend and overall reduction in the number of people killed on our roads in recent years, one death is one too many."