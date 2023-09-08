Northern Ireland’s September temperature record broken after 117 years on sizzling Friday

Members of the public in Botanic Gardens enjoying Northern Ireland's September heatwave Photograph by Declan Roughan

Pacemaker Press 08/09/23 Enjoying the sunshine at Belfast City Hall on Friday lunchtime, as the hot weather continues across N Ireland. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Frankie Dettori posing for a photo with fans at the racecourse

Ashley and Duncan Lannon with children Ellliott and Taliah enjoying Northern Ireland's September heatwave Photograph by Declan Roughan Photograph by Declan Roughan

The crowds at Down Royal soaked up the sunshine as Northern Ireland recorded its hottest September day ever on Friday.

The record was broken in Castlederg, where the temperature reached 28C.

It had been held by Armagh since September 1, 1906, when it reached 27.6C.

The city recorded a temperature of 27.9C on Friday, just below Castlederg’s new record and cooler than the hottest temperature of the year so far, with 28.6C recorded in Ballywatticock on June 13.

People basked in the peak of the heatwave at the Co Down racecourse on Friday evening.

Pamela Ballantine, who announced last month she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, was among the large crowd.

Earlier this week the UTV presenter told how she had rung the bell at Belfast City Hospital’s Cancer Centre, signalling the end of her radiotherapy.

Italian legend Frankie Dettori took to the saddle for the first time on Northern Irish turf as part of his farewell tour.

The 52-year-old, who won The Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June, was named Longines World’s best jockey four times and has won more than 3,000 races in his 35-year career.

Dettori went home without a winner, however, finishing third on No Thanks in the Grant Thornton Ulster Cesarewitch Handicap.

Pamela Ballantine at Down Royal (PressEye)

While things are expected to cool down on Saturday, Met Office forecaster Rachel Ayers said the temperature could rise as high as 25C in places.

She added: “The best chance is probably in the east. It will be cooling down in the north west and there will be an increased risk of showers across Northern Ireland, with more persistent bands of rain moving in.

“A couple of fronts will move across on Monday and Tuesday that could bring fresher air and more rain.”

The meteorologist predicted Wednesday would be a fine day with plenty of sunshine.

However, temperatures are set to return to around the seasonal average, meaning there are cooler nights ahead.

“From Thursday we will see low pressure moving in from the west, which will bring unsettled weather for the next week or so,” Ms Ayers said.

But sun worshippers should not put their loungers away just yet because one final taste of summer might be just around the corner.

“There is a chance of above-average temperatures returning later in the month,” Ms Ayers continued.

“It won’t be as hot as the past couple of days, but there is an increased chance of late sunshine before we head into October.”

Aoibheann Maguire and Kate Welsh enjoying Northern Ireland's September heatwave Photograph by Declan Roughan

Other parts of the UK recorded temperatures above 30C for five consecutive days.

It was the first time it had ever happened in September.

The Met Office said the provisional highest temperature, 30.9C, was recorded in Cavendish, Suffolk, on Friday.

England could have its hottest day of the year so far on Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach 33C in places.