Northern Ireland’s snow risk as 750-mile blizzard expected to hit UK next week

A long range weather forecast has indicated that a snow blizzard may be coming Northern Ireland’s way next week.

According to the data from WXCharts, which provides weather forecasts for pilots, the UK could see some regions facing a 90% risk of blizzards as a snow storm is expected to reach across 750 miles – from the Shetland Islands right down to Southampton – in the next seven days.

The information suggests an icy front could hit Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland’s east coast on Thursday, February 9.

Major cities thought to be at risk of being hit include Belfast, Derry and Dublin, with at least one inch of snow forecasted to settle on the ground in Belfast, which has a 35% chance of being met by the blizzard.

However, the Met Office said that while a cold spell will be typical of early February, with some frosty nights and colder days, there is only around a 15% chance that we may see an even colder, longer-lasting, and more widespread spell of very cold weather.

“This scenario is dependent on just where the high-pressure settles in relation to the UK,” said a spokesperson.

“At the moment, it looks we will see a gradual return, within just a few days, to milder conditions as wet and windy weather pushes across the country from the north and west.

"However, if the colder scenario does develop, the return to milder and unsettled weather could be slower for the south and east of the UK.”

It comes after parts of Northern Ireland were hit by heavy snow in January, while freezing weather took hold.

The Met Office has also predicted mild weather and rain for the rest of this week.

Friday is expected to start off with some light rain but will otherwise be a dry day, with the chance of some brightness breaking through in the afternoon.

The weather expert added that it may rain for a time on Saturday followed by drier, clearer weather to end the day, with a mostly dry and bright Sunday to end the weekend.