Northern Ireland’s sporting venues fully support vital life-saving machine

All major sporting organisations support defibrillators being on hand at grounds, but it is not clear how widespread their distribution is.

The IFA, in its football grounds criteria, recommends that an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) is available within every football ground, but the organisation was not immediately able to say how many clubs have them.

Similarly, the IRFU encourages all clubs to have the machines while it promotes courses in collaboration with the Irish Heart Foundation.

All levels of rugby can participate in the IRFU’s SAFE courses, which includes basic life support and defibrillation training and certification by the Irish Heart Foundation.

In March, the GAA launched its Community Heart Programme, at the time citing a survey that revealed 42 lives across Ireland have been saved by defibrillators in grounds.

“This initiative encourages every club in the country to act now and ensure that their club can also be prepared in case of an emergency and that they can avail of a defibrillator that is accessible, charged and that there are enough trained rescuers… who have the ability to operate the device,” the organisation said.

Part of the programme includes tools to fundraise to buy the defibrillators, which can also be connected to the internet via a mobile phone network.

“This means the AED will check itself and notify designated club members via email if there is an issue that needs to be addressed, such as the battery or pads needing to be changed.”

Clubs are also able to buy the machines for less than £1,000 if they work through the Community Heart Programme. The organisation has partnered with a private company, Heart Safety Solutions, to supply the units.

More locally, the Cormac Trust set up following the death at 24 of Tyrone footballer Cormac McAnallen provides training to people and defibrillators to communities across that county. The plan is to roll out the programme to all communities in the county.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has a mapping application providing the location of defibrillators across Northern Ireland, but advise it should not be used in an emergency.

“It is to support members of the public and organisations in understanding where AEDs across Northern Ireland are located. For example, you may be wishing to place an AED in your community and this will tell the location of existing AEDs,” the ambulance service said.

Late last year, Strangford MP Jim Shannon tabled the Automated External Defibrillators Bill..

“We must consider it our duty as legislators to require Automated External Defibrillators to be present in public buildings, sporting facilities, places of education and wherever someone, be they young or elderly, might fall down and never get up again,” Mr Shannon said.

Approximately 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests are reported in Northern Ireland every year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Fewer than 10% survive and defibrillators are used in fewer than 5% of cardiac arrests away from a hospital, the charity said.