Northern Ireland’s top 100 Twitter accounts – full list

Politicians, journalists and entertainers also prominent in top 100 list, writes Kurtis Reid

There are a wide variety of personalities on the list of most followed on Twitter in Northern Ireland

Golfer Rory McIlroy is Northern Ireland’s most followed person on Twitter, according to a new list published by the Belfast Telegraph.

The sportsman tops the list — which consists of 100 people and is based on follower count complied by LK Communications — with over three million fans on the social media website.

Mr McIllroy’s follower count eclipses much of the rest of the list, with over 2 million more followers than second place, GB News broadcaster Eamonn Holmes.

Former This Morning presenter Eamonn sits at 1,104,232 followers and is a frequent user of the website compared’ to McIllroy who has only tweeted (not taking into account retweets and likes) 10 times since the beginning of the year.

Eamonn routinely posts and retweets videos from his employer GB News, with some of the videos racking up over 70,000 views. He also posts updates on his health journey after suffering a number of issues over the past year.

The top 100 list is based on each user’s previous 3,200 tweets — data provided by Twitonomy, a social media analysis tool, which determines Twitter users number of followers and total percentage of retweets, between October 2022 and February this year. LK Communications says that while there is no current consensus on how to fully measure engagement, Twitonomy was chosen for its ability to “cross-check and delve deeper into each listed account”.

The result is a diverse list of personalities from across Northern Ireland, including politicians, sports stars and journalists.

In third place is Mcllroy’s fellow golfer, Graeme McDowell with 683,226 followers while world champion boxer Carl Frampton is fourth with 456,096 followers.

Two women appear in the top 10, television presenter Christine Lampard and former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle.

Although she has over half a million followers on the social media platform, Lampard, who regularly stands in for ITV’s Lorraine Kelly, is not a frequent tweeter. She primarily uses the website to tweet photographs shared to her similarly highly followed Instagram account.

Rounding out the top 10 are actor Damien McGinty whose following was no doubt given a significant pump by a high-profile recent appearance on RTE’s Dancing with the Stars, and former jockey Sir AP McCoy and BBC Northern Ireland broadcaster Stephen Nolan. Nolan regularly touts his popular radio programme’s exclusive investigations as well his similar television programme, but unlike many on the list, takes a personal approach to Twitter, which was originally formed as a blog-style website.

He often shares tweets about his encounters with mother Audrey, as well as photographs of his Stateside holidays.

Other sporting stars aside from McIlroy, McDowell and Frampton include motorbike star Jonathan Rea, boxer Michael Conlon and Northern Ireland footballer Stuart Dallas.

Just outside the top 10 in 13th place is broadcaster and comedian Patrick Kielty, who has 230,458 followers and is tipped favourite to become the new host of RTE’s Late Late Show.

Politicians remain popular on the website, with Gerry Adams taking the top spot ranked at 15 as the most followed political figure from Northern Ireland on the list with 207,288 followers.

Former Sinn Fein president Adams is known for his cutting humour on the website, with several of his recent tweets having gained viral success. He also routinely retweets Sinn Fein press material, including recent campaign videos from his party’s vice president Michelle O’Neill.

While he remains a popular figure on the bird app, in recent months Adams’ popularity on rival social media app TikTok has risen.

Former Labour Party member Baroness Kate Hoey takes 22nd place on the list. The Mallusk-born politician is a prolific tweeter and often gives her insight into on-going political matters in Northern Ireland.

She also regularly retweets pictures from an account dedicated to nature on Rathlin Island, and recently shared numerous updates from her attendance at the coronation of King Charles III.

Northern Ireland’s political leaders also feature on the list with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood taking the 41th and 53rd places respectively. Last month, Ms Long tweeted she had “been off” the social media app for almost a month, and said within minutes of logging back in “wished (she) hadn’t” returned to the website.

She also recently closed her DMs on the site, which are frequently kept ‘open’ by politicians and media figures in order to allow unsolicited contacts.

UUP leader Doug Beattie is 58th with just below 50,000 followers while DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson comes in at 89th place with 33,636 followers.

Frequently criticised as a website for the ‘media elite’, journalists remain prominent in the list.

Radio presenter turned Countdown host Colin Murray is 14th place overall while commentator Joe Brolly is 16th with 203,596 and RTE Europe editor Tony Connelly at 18 with over 176k followers.

BBC Newsline weather presenter Barra Best comes in at 35th on the list, with many people in Northern Ireland likely turning to his feed for updates on the outlook for the week ahead.

The Belfast Telegraph’s Northern Ireland editor Sam McBride comes in at 45th place, closely followed by the newspaper’s crime correspondent Allison Morris at 46th place — the pair are the most followed journalists who work in print media in the entire list.

Other Northern Ireland personalities who feature on the list include, Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race drag queen Blu Hydrangea and singers Gary Lightbody, Foy Vance and Janet Devlin.