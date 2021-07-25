Northern Ireland’s trade union movement at risk of spilt over ‘dangerous’ united Ireland motion

A veteran peace activist has warned that a motion supporting a united Ireland, which could come before the annual meeting of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions this year, would split Northern Ireland’s trade union movement.

It is feared the motion will alienate Protestant and unionist workers in unions that come under the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) banner.

The motion has been forwarded to ICTU for consideration by Waterford Council of Trade Unions.

Former national organiser of the Communications Workers Union of Ireland and founder of the Peace Train Organisation, Rev Chris Hudson, told The Sunday Times that the motion would “undo all the great cross-community legacy and work” of the ICTU.

Rev Hudson felt the motion would go against the tradition of the ICTU being neutral on the constitutional question.

“If there was a motion from a union branch in Northern Ireland calling for a pro-UK union position to be taken up by ICTU I would equally oppose it,” he said.

“This proposal is dangerous and deeply divisive at a time of great tension in Northern Ireland.

“Throughout the Troubles and the conflict, ICTU established a policy that reached out to every community in the north. Its core demands were ‘peace, jobs, progress’.

“It was one of very few all-island institutions that workers in Northern Ireland from all traditions had an allegiance to, and that was because it did not take a position on the constitutional question.

“This motion risks tearing asunder the unity of the trade union movement in Northern Ireland and would be a deeply reckless move.

“I hope the ICTU national executive doesn’t even let this motion get to the floor of congress this October.”

ICTU president Gerry Murphy is a member of the pressure group Trade Unionists for a United Ireland, and those behind the motion will be hoping for his support.

A senior trade union official in Belfast, who did not want to be named, also warned that if such a motion was passed by the congress, it could “stir up sectarian divisions in the labour movement in the north”.

He said that the ICTU played a role in helping to secure the decommissioning of some weapons by the INLA and has also reached out to republican and loyalist groups in the past.

Congress engaged with pro-ceasefire loyalists in both the UVF and UDA, as well as establishing talks between former loyalist and republican enemies over the past decade.

“If you are a trade unionist you have a right to be a member of a political party and advocate a constitutional position,” stated Rev Hudson.

“But to shift ICTU policy towards a partisan constitutional viewpoint risks destroying everything the trade union movement in Northern Ireland has achieved.”