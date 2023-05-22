Northern Irish actor Ray Stevenson dies aged 58

Actor Ray Stevenson, known for films including King Arthur and Punisher, has died at the age of 58, his representatives have confirmed.

The Northern Irish actor died on Sunday, though no further details were immediately made available.

Stevenson also starred in multiple television shows including the BBC/HBO series Rome, as well as a spin-off series for the Star Wars franchise.

The actor was born in Lisburn in 1964, but moved to England with his family aged eight.

He previously told the Belfast Telegraph that his family had moved to England to escape the Troubles, and that he was beaten up by schoolmates who linked him to the IRA.

He recalled: "It was during the Troubles that dad decided we should move to Newcastle.

"When I was between nine and 13 I was bullied on a regular basis.

"The IRA was in the news, and because we'd lived in Northern Ireland I was labelled an IRA kid.

"I had the s**t kicked out of me on a regular basis and even though I can look back on it now and say there was no damage done, it was pretty miserable."

He was well known for playing characters in historical and fantasy films, including Marvel’s popular Thor series and young adult franchise Divergent.