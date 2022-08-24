Northern Irish captain of science vessel ‘Boaty McBoatface’ says job ‘best in the world’ as ship departs from Belfast

The Northern Irish captain of the state-of-the-art research vessel the RRS Sir David Attenborough said his job is the “best in the world” after the ship left Belfast on Tuesday.

The polar exploration vessel, which the public famously voted to call ‘Boaty McBoatface’, had docked in the city for the first time on Monday for a crew change before heading off to polar regions in Antarctica.

Captain Matt Neill (35), originally from Magilligan, near Coleraine, told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster the long-term goal of the scientific ship is about “pushing the boundaries”.

“It was the first time I could join the ship. It was great to be on the ship in Belfast,” he said.

“We take people and cargo around the polar regions to different research stations and en-route we would perform science as well,” he continued.

“We have scientists on board the vessel and we are taking samples from the air, the atmosphere and sea water. We are looking at the seabed and under the seabed as well.

“[It involves] lots of ice navigation and dealing with some of the roughest seas in the world and is a mix of complications.”

Mr Neill joined the RRS Sir David Attenborough in 2018, whilst it was still in the yard, and has been with its operator, the British Antarctic Survey, for 11 years.

“I think it is the best job in the world. Every day I wake up I think it is brilliant to be on board and given the opportunity to drive such a mighty vessel.

“The end game [for the vessel] is really just continuous data, reporting and pushing the boundaries of what is possible with oceanography and science on board a vessel.”

RRS Sir David Attenborough has spent the past 10 days sailing between Macduff, Scotland, and Belfast, conducting initial science trials.

The £200m, 125-metre long vessel made her maiden voyage in November 2021 and features a fully catered dining room, common areas and a bar available to serve to up to 60 scientists and 30 crew whilst at sea.