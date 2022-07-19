Northern Irish motorcyclist dies after Co Louth crash as club leads tributes

Damien Gill died after losing control of his motorbike in Co. Louth on Sunday. (Credit: Irish Wolfhounds MMC/Facebook)

Tributes have been paid to a Northern Ireland biker after he died in Co Louth on Sunday.

Damien Gill, who is believed to have been in his 60s and from Belfast, died after losing control of his motorbike near Carlingford.

Mr Gill was a member of the Irish Wolfhounds Motorcycle Club who took to social media to pay their respects to the motorcyclist.

“Tragically today we lost a club member, friend and brother. Our heartfelt condolences to Damien’s family” the Belfast-based group said.

The post was flooded with comments sharing their condolences to Mr Gill and his family.

“I'm so sorry to hear this, my heart felt condolences to you all and Damiens family. Sorry for your loss. RIP”

“Deepest Condolences to Family and Friends Ride in Peace”

Other motorbiking clubs such as the Highwaymen MCC and Deise Bikers also paid their respects to Mr Gill.

It’s been reported Mr Gill had ridden to Carlingford from Belfast earlier on Sunday with members of his club with the accident happening on their return at around 3.30 pm close to Omeath.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash and Mr Gill was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai in Dundalk have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

A spokesman said: “At approximately 3:30pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single vehicle collision involving a Motorcycle on the R173 between Carlingford and Omeath.

“The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Louth County Hospital Dundalk where a postmortem will take place at a later date.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.