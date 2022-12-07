Northern Irish peers tackle Government on ‘exorbitant’ flight prices, with ticket from Belfast to London costing DUP’s Lord McCrea £420

A DUP peer has revealed his recent flight from Belfast to London cost £420, the same as a transatlantic trip to the United States of America.

During a debate in the House of Lords, the Government was tackled over "exorbitant" air fares, many of which particularly impact Northern Ireland consumers.

The issue was raised at Westminster by former Labour MP and non-affiliated peer Baroness Hoey, who pointed to the "escalating costs" of flights to and from Northern Ireland.

"The prices are outrageous now," she said.

Lady Hoey added: "Does the minister not realise that something has to be done if we mean levelling up? We cannot level up without a fair opportunity for people to fly within the United Kingdom."

But transport minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton said: "There is a fair opportunity for people to fly in the United Kingdom.

"Indeed, in the week commencing November 27, there were 143 flights a day between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

"The provision has recovered, demand is back to 2019 levels and it is a competitive market."

DUP peer Lord McCrea of Magherafelt and Cookstown said: "A person recently booked a single ticket for a flight from Belfast to London which cost £420.

"This would be the same as the cost of a flight from London to the United States of America.

"There are few other modes of transport between Belfast and London, so how are families expected to pay such exorbitant prices and what real action can the Government take to assist them?"

Lady Vere said: "The reality is that this is a competitive market and fares are a commercial decision by the airlines.

"I have already noted that provision has recovered to where it was before. It is the case that peak-time fares will be expensive, but I believe that there are significantly cheaper fares available than the one he quoted."

Tory former Scottish secretary Lord Forsyth of Drumlean said: "This is not just a problem across the Irish Sea, it is also a problem when going to Scotland."

He pointed out the one-way fare from London City Airport to Edinburgh on Thursday evening was £425.46.

The Conservative peer said: "That is ridiculous. It is not a competitive market. We do not have enough competition, which is why people can charge these exorbitant fares."

But Lady Vere said: "We have one of the most liberal aviation markets in Europe and, indeed, in the world.

"It is the case that, at peak times, including travelling to Scotland in the evening, flights may well be very expensive, but people who can be flexible with their time will be able to find cheaper alternatives."

Labour peer Baroness McIntosh of Hudnall said: "I think that some of us may be struggling to understand the minister's definition of competitive.

"My understanding of the term in these circumstances is that it is to do with pushing prices down, not pushing them up.

"It is very hard to understand how she can describe the evidence that Lord Forsyth has just put before her as evidence of a competitive market. Could she explain?"

The minister said: "Absolutely. In a competitive market, if one chooses to book 24 hours ahead of a particular journey, I should imagine one is going to pay more.

"However, we also know that costs for the aviation sector are quite high at the moment.

"Fuel costs are particularly high and they have had to restaff after the pandemic. It is a competitive market because there are many providers operating from many London airports that are able to offer a service."

Labour former Scotland minister Lord Foulkes of Cumnock said: "I have been looking around the House as the minister has been answering the question and there is a look of disbelief on all sides."