Northern Lights could be visible from Northern Ireland tonight

NI artist Sara O'Neill enjoyed the northern lights on the beach in Co Antrim on and shared a picture on Twitter. Photo: Sara O'Neill Twitter

The Met Office have said the Northern Lights may be visible from parts of Northern Ireland on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to the i Newspaper, a spokesperson said: “In the most likely scenario aurora would become visible where skies are clear to Scotland as well as the north of England and Northern Ireland.”

Those eager to spot the lights will have to stay up late however – they’re most likely to be visible around 3am, according to the Aurora Watch UK Twitter account and website, which is run by space physicists at the University of Lancaster.

It’s not the first time the Met Office have predicted that the stunning natural phenomenon would be visible from Northern Ireland this year.

In a tweet posted on last month, the Met Office said there would be a high chance of seeing them on a number of nights in April.

In February, many in Northern Ireland took to social media to share their spectacular pictures of the northern lights.

Fashion designer and illustrator Sara O'Neill was at home near the Co Antrim coastline when her fiance, surfer Al Mennie, alerted her to the mystifying sight.

"I was sitting doing some work and Al was in the living room,” she recalled.

"He looked out the window and said I think that’s the northern lights, so we grabbed our coats ran down to the beach.

"We watched it for about an hour, it was incredible, there were so many colours and they kept changing shape.”

The couple have seen the Aurora before, but never quite so bright.

"I took some photos on my phone and they are beautiful,” Ms O’Neill said.

Forecasting geomagnetic activity such as powerful coronal mass ejections on the sun’s surface is a complex task which only allows experts to make short term predictions.

It means the natural light display, typically only seen in high-latitude regions around the Arctic and Antarctic, should be appreciated while it lasts.