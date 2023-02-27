Northern Lights NI: Natural spectacle set to brighten up the night sky again

NI artist Sara O'Neill enjoyed the northern lights on the beach in Co Antrim on Sunday night and shared a picture on Twitter.

The Stena Edda cruises past Millisle’s pirate ship on its way from Belfast to Liverpool under an Aurora Borealis on Sunday 26th February, 2023. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

Skygazers on the north coast have the best chance of seeing another display of the northern lights tonight as a large geomagnetic storm continues to whip up strong solar winds.

The latest spectacle of the Aurora Borealis is the most impressive to be seen in the UK for years and is set to light up the night sky again on Monday.

Met Office forecaster Ollie Claydon explained that widespread clear skies on Sunday allowed lots of people to witness the phenomenon – and said there is still hope for anyone who missed out.

“Quite strong Aurora is expected again tonight and Northern Ireland will have less cloud cover than other parts of the UK with lengthy periods of clear skies expected overnight,” he said.

“The best chances will be on the north coast which is a good spot as there is less light pollution.”

Major disturbances in the earth’s magnetic field caused by strong solar winds help explain the dynamic patterns of glowing green, pink and purple in the sky.

“A geomagnetic storm has helped accelerate energy towards to the UK meaning the lights can be seen further south than you would usually expect,” Mr Claydon explained.

"We are also edging closer to the maximum of the sun’s 11 year solar cycle which is due to peak in 2025.

"As we move towards the chances of seeing aurora will likely be greater.

“Low light from the moon also helped in terms of visibility."

During the solar cycle, the sun's stormy behaviour builds to a maximum as its magnetic field reverses before settling back down to a minimum.

The solar flares release electrically charged particles that collide with gas molecules in Earth’s upper atmosphere emitting an array of colours.

Mr Claydon said there is lots of ongoing research into areas of space weather which are less understood.

"There is no easy explanation as to why, but the best chance to see the northern lights seems to be around the equinox,” he said.

"It is the same with the southern lights too.”

The meteorologist offered reassurance that increasing space weather events do not have a direct impact on earthly forecasts.

"It’s more to do with the magnetic field, but it can cause disruption by impacting GPS, radio frequencies and satellite communications," Mr Claydon added.

Fashion designer and illustrator Sara O'Neill was at home near the Co Antrim coastline when her fiance, surfer Al Mennie, alerted her to the mystifying sight on Sunday night.

"I was sitting doing some work and Al was in the living room,” she recalled.

"He looked out the window and said I think that’s the northern lights, so we grabbed our coats ran down to the beach.

"We watched it for about an hour, it was incredible, there were so many colours and they kept changing shape.”

The couple have seen the Aurora before, but never quite so bright.

"I took some photos on my phone and they are beautiful,” Ms O’Neill said.

"The pictures are very different than what you see with your eyes, but it is still very impressive.

"It was just the two of us of on the beach last night, but I imagine there will be a few more tonight.”

Forecasting geomagnetic activity such as powerful coronal mass ejections on the sun’s surface is a complex task which only allows experts to make short term predictions.

It means the natural light display, typically only seen in high-latitude regions around the Arctic and Antarctic, should be appreciated while it lasts.