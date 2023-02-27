Northern lights: NI sky watchers share spectacular photos of dazzling display

The Stena Edda cruises past Millisle’s pirate ship on its way from Belfast to Liverpool under an Aurora Borealis on Sunday 26th February, 2023. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

People across Northern Ireland took to social media to share their spectacular pictures of the northern lights on Sunday evening.

Social media users posted their photos of the natural light phenomenon, spotted over the north coast of Northern Ireland and parts of Co Donegal in the Republic.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The northern lights were seen across the Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK and could appear again on Monday night, according to the Met Office.

People across Northern Ireland also shared their spectacular view of the lights.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Met Office tweeted a series of pictures taken by members of the public which captured the light phenomenon in North Uist in Scotland, North Wales, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire.

The national weather service tweeted: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.”

In a separate tweet, it encouraged users to upload pictures of any other sightings using the hashtag #LoveUKWeather.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Met Office also said there is a chance of seeing the northern lights again on Monday night.