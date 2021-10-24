| 12.8°C Belfast

Northern politics is divorced from the realities of Northern life

Joe Brolly

How dumb can a country be and still survive? By the looks of things up here, it won’t survive much longer.

Last week we “celebrated” Northern Ireland’s centenary. Which is a bit like celebrating slavery and inviting leaders of the African-American community to sit at the back of a bus, waving as it drives through Mississippi.

The celebration is a triumphalist gesture divorced from the reality of Northern life. Not even Her Majesty attended. This was because of "medical advice”, although the same press release said HM would still be attending a series of events at the upcoming COP26 climate change conference.

