Northern Trust hospitals under ‘relentless pressure’ with staff feeling physical and mental strain

Northern Trust hospitals are said to be under severe strain with a considerable number of patients waiting in emergency departments.

Seamus O’Reilly, Medical Director, appealed for cooperation and understanding in light of the “relentless pressure” facing Antrim and Causeway Hospitals unscheduled care services, which is most evident in emergency departments.

He said: “As we go into the weekend I’m very concerned given that we have 66 patients on beds in both our emergency departments and the effect that this may have on those who need to attend both departments.

“This will inevitably result in long waiting times for those with less serious injuries and illness and may result in us being unable to offload patients who arrive by ambulance in a timely manner.

"We have in the past asked you to only attend the emergency department if there is no other service that can meet your needs and only for urgent or emergency care.

"It is with regret that I must ask you yet again to protect our emergency departments by pausing and asking yourself whether the emergency department is the right place for your medical needs.”

He added: “This does not mean that if you have an acute illness or injury such as chest pains, stroke symptoms, or a significant mechanism of injury that you should not attend.

"In Antrim hospital also we have 57 patients who have now recovered from their acute illness and no longer require consultant led care.

"Can I ask patients and families to work with us to ensure that we can safely discharge to allow us to admit some of the patients presently waiting a bed in the emergency department.”

He advised this may mean accepting a care pathway that is not their first choice and apologised.

Mr O’Reilly praised the commitment and hard working staff throughout the pandemic but said it is now taking a toll on their physical and mental well-being.

He concluded by asking the public to treat staff with respect during trying times.