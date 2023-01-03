Northern Trust issue ‘urgent staff appeal’ as senior emergency consultant says hospitals across NI facing ‘dreadful crowding situation’

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has issued an “urgent staff appeal” for help in the Antrim and Causeway hospitals over the next 24 hours.

Posting on social media, the trust asked any registered nurses and nursing assistants if they could “cover any shifts tonight or tomorrow”.

It comes amid increasing pressures in the Northern Ireland health service, with figures from the Department of Health showing as of noon on January 3, there were 400 patients waiting for admission to a hospital bed across the region.

Speaking to BBC NI, Dr Paul Kerr – vice-president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland and an emergency consultant based at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast – said there is a “dreadful crowding situation”.

"We have perhaps 450 patients lying on trolleys at this moment in time, queuing literally to get into hospital for emergency treatment,” he told the BBC.

"So you can expect that filters back into the ambulance system and causes delays in the response time and dreadful delays in the offload time.

"That's scandalous and shocking; in fact and is bound to lead to increased mortality.

"At the moment the workforce is under great pressure.

"There are staff leaving because of this very problem and they are being brutalised by this system suffering what we would call moral injury.

"This is unfortunately a real phenomena where you are coming in in the morning and you witness a junior nurse or doctor crying, perhaps, because of the events the night before where they have had to suffer these conditions in an overly-busy department with very few staff.”

In a statement the Department of Health said: "Unfortunately the situation in EDs (emergency departments) is reflective of the current pressures facing the entire health and social care system, as demand for services outweighs capacity.

"Mitigation measures were put in place ahead of the winter period.

"These include the winter plans highlighted by the then-health minister [Robin] Swann as well as measures announced jointly by trusts pre-Christmas."