Nothing found during bomb alert at pitches used by east Belfast GAA team

DUP MP Gavin Robinson said: “Sport cancelled. Community disrupted. School closed. For what? Catch a grip.”

Bomb disposal experts are attending the scene on the outskirts of east Belfast (Pic: Presseye)

A security alert at playing fields in the Church Road area of Castlereagh has now ended with nothing untoward found at the scene.

Army bomb experts had been at the cross-community playing pitches used by East Belfast GAA since Monday evening. The alert came after a report that devices had been left in the area.

Those involved in carrying out searches have now left the scene and the pitches have re-opened.

PSNI Chief Inspector Rosemary Thompson, Area Commander for east Belfast said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience as searches in the area were carried out overnight and into today.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1953 of 22/05/23.”

It comes two months after Belfast City Council announced plans to facilitate a full-sized GAA pitch at the site, which would be the first council-owned GAA pitch in east Belfast.

Earlier a principal of a local primary school closed due the alert has spoken of his “shock, disappointment, disillusionment and anger”.

Sean Spillane, Principal of Loughview Integrated Primary School in Church Road, told the Nolan Show it was a “very disappointing day” as the school had to be closed.

At the school assembly on Wednesday they spoke to its 500 children about the importance of the Good Friday Agreement and how things have “slowly changed”.

“We had a referendum of our own the next day, would you believe, about whether we should have an ice-cream van in school or not.

“And here we are sitting today and our school is closed because, we’re now having to explain to our children that, some people, because they don’t believe (in) a particular sport being played across the road from our school that they can’t exercise their right to come to school today.”

Politicians condemn ongoing security alert at playing fields used by East Belfast GAA

Also speaking on the Nolan Show, UUP councillor Jim Rodgers said the Henry Jones pitches used to fall under the old Castlereagh Borough council.

Several football pitches have been in the area for years and then, he said, it emerged that one would be converted into a GAA pitch.

“There’s already a major shortage of pitches, especially association football pitches and many people were concerned that they were going to lose their pitch and where they were going to play and the way the whole thing had been handled,” Mr Rodgers added.

He stressed “you have to have a criteria” and “can’t just allow someone to come in from nowhere and be allocated a pitch – that would be grossly unfair”.

Mr Rodgers said some teams have been waiting years and he questioned why a group could come in and get a pitch in a short space of time.

When put to him there is no east Belfast GAA pitch and whether that is fair, he said: “No, but you have to give the council the opportunity to respond and you cannot cut through the rules and regulations just to accommodate a club.

“Now I don’t care if it’s a rugby club, an association football club, a Gaelic athletics club; people have to wait to get their opportunity and that’s what has annoyed a lot of people.”

Mr Rodgers made clear he condemns anyone involved with making bomb scares.

Meanwhile, Linda Ervine and East Belfast GAA have spoken of their disappointment at the development.

Mrs Ervine, an east Belfast native, is also the current manager of the Turas Irish language project on the Newtownards Road who was officially awarded an MBE by the Queen last year for her services to the Irish language.

In 2020, she became the first president of the newly formed East Belfast GAA.

She said: “Today an integrated primary school has had to close because of a security alert which appears to have targeted a cross community GAA club.

"Lots of people working hard to move forward but being held back by a small minority who want to return to the Northern Ireland of the 1970s.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Read more Police at scene of security alert at playing fields where east Belfast GAA train

UUP MLA for east Belfast, Andy Allen, said: “There cannot, under any circumstance, be any justification for this. Sports disrupted, children unable to attend school, businesses and the wider community impacted, for what!

“I would encourage anyone with information regarding this to contact the police.”

While DUP MP Gavin Robinson added: “Sport cancelled. Community disrupted. School closed. For what? Catch a grip.”

While SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite said the good work of East Belfast GAA will not be stopped by threats or intimidation.

It is an “utter disgrace”, Councillor de Faoite said, as he added that people in east Belfast have “nothing to fear” from the GAA and those responsible for this do not have the support of the community here.

"East Belfast GAA are doing fantastic work locally, introducing GAA to a new audience and getting more people involved in sport.

“The small-minded views of those who continue to oppose progress and diversity in their area will never overshadow the immense success enjoyed by East Belfast GAA since their formation.”

Sinn Féin councillor Padráig Donnelly said the security alert has caused “disruption” to people in the area and Lough View Integrated Primary School and Nursery has been closed as a result.

“I would urge people to avoid the area while this alert continues and follow advice from police,” he added.

Disruption has been caused to a nearby integrated primary school (Pic: Pacemaker)

In a statement, East Belfast GAA said it was “disheartened” to hear about the recent security alert at Henry Jones Playing Fields.

“We, alongside many sports teams in East Belfast who share these pitches, have worked hard to revive these facilities for all members of the community and are saddened at those who threaten to disrupt the peace and cause alarm.

“This is especially disappointing following the positive news that some of the underutilised space at Henry Jones will be reallocated to facilitate a GAA pitch following a meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee of Belfast City Council (BCC) on Friday 24th March.

“This will be the first BCC GAA pitch in East Belfast and is long overdue. Positive Impact On The Community East Belfast GAA teams have trained at the venue since the Club was founded in the summer of 2020, nearly three years ago.

“We have worked closely with BCC and want to place on record our gratitude for this as well as the city councillors, from all sides of the political spectrum in East Belfast, who have made this possible. The underutilisation of space meant that four football pitches had been used for around 100 hours per year by football clubs.”

The statement continued: “GAA teams used these facilities for around 300 hours per year. This space will now be used in a more efficient manner with one full-size GAA pitch and one full-size football pitch accommodating both GAA and local football clubs.

“Any displacement has been resolved to the satisfaction of all concerned with the assistance of BCC. Our Club And Our Story East Belfast GAA is one of the fastest-growing sports clubs in the city. Our membership is diverse, and we are proud to be a part of an ever-changing, multicultural city.

“Our hundreds of members who live, work, and pay their rates in this city deserve to stay active and healthy, playing whichever sport they so choose. The current situation where our members play on rugby, football and GAA pitches throughout the West, South, and North of the city is untenable and unfair and we welcome this decision. We stand together, le chéile, thegither.”