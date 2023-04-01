‘Nothing located’ during New IRA counter terror search in Londonderry

Army Bomb Disposal units arrive at the scene of the search in Derry (Photo by Aodhan Roberts)

Police conducting a major search in relation to the New IRA have said nothing was found during the operation.

The statement comes after a major operation was launched in the Creggan area of Derry on Saturday morning.

ATO bomb disposal officers were present during the counter terror search in the Letterkenny Road area of the city.

The search operation focused on a property and some grassland close to Foyle Road and Letterkenny Road.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the intelligence-led operation was linked to previous searches in the former Daisyfield site and the Southway area.

Pictures from the scene showed six bomb disposal teams accompanied by the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, searching for potential munitions and explosives.

Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: "The planned search was conducted in the Letterkenny Road area.

"Nothing was located during the proactive policing operation.

"We understand the impact operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to maximise safety and minimise any disruption with any planned activity.

‘Our primary focus is keeping our community safe.

"We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity.”

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh in February.

The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland was recently raised from substantial to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.