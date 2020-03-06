'Nothing untoward' behind Belfast security alert after two controlled explosions

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in the Kells Avenue area of west Belfast on March 5th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two controlled explosions were carried out on a suspicious object in a Belfast security alert which was later found to be "nothing untoward".

Residents were forced out of their homes in the Kells Avenue area of west Belfast at around 9pm on Thursday night.

Police declared the alert over just before 8am on Friday.

Inspector McCullagh said: “Police received a report of a suspicious object discovered in the area shortly before 9.15pm last night.

“A number of homes were evacuated during the incident as both police along with ATO attended and following two controlled explosions, the object was declared nothing untoward.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience. Keeping people safe is of paramount importance.”