'Nothing untoward found' after reports of teenager entering water in Armagh

Police in Armagh have said nothing untoward was found after reports of a young male entering the water.

It was reported he entered the River Callan from the Killylea Road area on Saturday at around 11pm.

The male was described as around 16-years-old and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

However following searches by police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service "nothing untoward was found".

"We would like to take this opportunity to reassure those concerned that the area was extensively checked by police and the fire service," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Thankfully nothing untoward was found."