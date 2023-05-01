‘Nothing untoward’ found as security alert close to east Belfast police station ends

One man remains in custody.

The scene at Alexander Road where a security alert remains ongoing at a police station in the area. Pic: Kevin Scott

A vehicle is understood to have crashed outside the police station gates. Pic: Kevin Scott

A security alert close to an east Belfast police station has ended.

The incident, sparked by a road traffic collision in the early hours of Monday May 1 in the Alexander Road area, had resulted in a number of homes being evacuated.

All have now been able to return to their homes, police said.

It is understood the alert was sparked after a vehicle was involved in a crash outside the station.

No visible damage was caused to the main gates during the incident.

A man found at the scene has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and driving whilst unfit.

“The vehicle was examined by Ammunition Technical Officers and nothing untoward was found,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

The scene at Alexander Road where a security alert remains ongoing at a police station in the area. Pic: Kevin Scott

“All cordons have been lifted and residents have been able to return to their homes.

"One man, who was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and driving whilst unfit, remains in police custody at this time.”