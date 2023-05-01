‘Nothing untoward’ found as security alert close to east Belfast police station ends
One man remains in custody.
A security alert close to an east Belfast police station has ended.
The incident, sparked by a road traffic collision in the early hours of Monday May 1 in the Alexander Road area, had resulted in a number of homes being evacuated.
All have now been able to return to their homes, police said.
It is understood the alert was sparked after a vehicle was involved in a crash outside the station.
No visible damage was caused to the main gates during the incident.
A man found at the scene has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and driving whilst unfit.
“The vehicle was examined by Ammunition Technical Officers and nothing untoward was found,” said a PSNI spokesperson.
“All cordons have been lifted and residents have been able to return to their homes.
"One man, who was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and driving whilst unfit, remains in police custody at this time.”